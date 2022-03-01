The basis for a jurisdiction clause in an oral agreement (Addax Energy SA v Petro Trade Inc)

Commercial analysis: This application concerned an alleged orally concluded agreement and whether it contained an English jurisdiction clause. The court found that the claimant had a good arguable case that a jurisdiction clause was incorporated by a course of dealing between the parties, so that the court had jurisdiction. The specific evidential threshold that the claimant had to show was that there was a plausible evidential basis for the application of the relevant jurisdictional gateway. The claimant was able to do this on the facts. In reaching its conclusion, the court noted that the course of dealing in question does not have to be wholly consistent or extensive. Written by James Lancaster, managing associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP.
