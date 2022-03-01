LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Formation and interpretation

Legal News

The basis for a jurisdiction clause in an oral agreement (Addax Energy SA v Petro Trade Inc)

Published on: 01 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The basis for a jurisdiction clause in an oral agreement (Addax Energy SA v Petro Trade Inc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Factual background
  • Issues before the court
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: This application concerned an alleged orally concluded agreement and whether it contained an English jurisdiction clause. The court found that the claimant had a good arguable case that a jurisdiction clause was incorporated by a course of dealing between the parties, so that the court had jurisdiction. The specific evidential threshold that the claimant had to show was that there was a plausible evidential basis for the application of the relevant jurisdictional gateway. The claimant was able to do this on the facts. In reaching its conclusion, the court noted that the course of dealing in question does not have to be wholly consistent or extensive. Written by James Lancaster, managing associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
1 Precedents