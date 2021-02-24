- The availability of anti-suit injunctive relief, despite delay (Specialised Vessel Services v MOP Marine Nigeria)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: The acknowledged starting point when seeking anti-suit injunctive relief is that you must act promptly, but is that the whole story? In a case where a party waited approximately a year to bring a claim for injunctive relief to the English High Court, Mr Justice Calver granted it. The case highlights the factors on which a party can rely to counter an argument that there has been delay. The case also considers the effect on the exercise of the court’s discretion of the defendant having obtained an injunction abroad in breach of an exclusive arbitration agreement. Written by Saira Paruk, barrister at Quadrant Chambers, counsel for the claimant in this case.
