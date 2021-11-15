The assured tenancy—death, succession and equity (Clarion v Carter)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: A complicated but fascinating case that tackles what had been an apparently straightforward but long-overlooked question in housing law: what happens to an assured tenancy when an assured tenant dies? The daughter of the tenant claimed to have taken the assured tenancy upon the death of her mother, relying on third party contractual rights within the tenancy. The landlord’s claim for possession had been dismissed at first instance on multiple grounds including on the basis that the daughter of the late tenant had taken a tenancy in equity on death, and so become an assured tenant. This appeal upheld the dismissal though not without disagreement with a number of aspects of the original decision. The judgment addresses the operation of contractual succession for assured tenants, the operation of Ground 7 (of Schedule 2 to the Housing Act 1988 (HA 1988)), and the status of a beneficiary left in occupation of the late tenant’s home. Written by Kevin Long, solicitor at Hackney Community Law Centre. or to read the full analysis.