The approach to quantifying RROs and the FTT’s powers under section 44(4) of the Housing and Planning Act 2016 (Williams v Parmar)

Published on: 29 October 2021
  • The approach to quantifying RROs and the FTT’s powers under section 44(4) of the Housing and Planning Act 2016 (Williams v Parmar)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Property Disputes analysis: In this appeal, the Upper Tribunal (UT) (Lands Chamber) President, the Hon Mr Justice Fancourt, provided helpful guidance on the scope of the First-tier Tribunal’s (FTT) powers under section 44(4) of the Housing and Planning Act 2016(HPA 2016) when determining the amount of a Rent Repayment Order (RRO). At first instance, the FTT made RROs based on an 'adjusted starting point' and determined that HPA 2016, s 44(4) restricted their enquiries to the factors set out in that section. The landlord argued that the FTT had erred in its approach to quantifying the amount of the RROs by rejecting all factors other than those specified in HPA 2016, s 44(4). Fancourt J allowed the appeal on this newly formulated ground and made a modest reduction of between 10% and 20% to the RROs made by the FTT. Written by Kate Richmond, barrister at 1 Crown Office Row, Brighton. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

