Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Practice, procedure and settlement / Employment Tribunals

Legal News

The approach appeal courts should take to medical postponement decisions (Phelan v (1) Richardson Rogers Ltd (2) Rogers)

The approach appeal courts should take to medical postponement decisions (Phelan v (1) Richardson Rogers Ltd (2) Rogers)
Published on: 26 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The approach appeal courts should take to medical postponement decisions (Phelan v (1) Richardson Rogers Ltd (2) Rogers)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: When deciding whether to grant an appeal in respect of a decision to postpone a hearing on medical grounds, the proper approach for an appeal court is to apply the Wednesbury test, ie to see (i) whether there was an error of legal principle in the tribunal's approach (which may involve failing to take account of a relevant matter or taking account of an irrelevant one) and (ii) whether the decision was perverse (ie one that no reasonable decision-maker could have reached), according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More