The approach appeal courts should take to medical postponement decisions (Phelan v (1) Richardson Rogers Ltd (2) Rogers)

Employment analysis: When deciding whether to grant an appeal in respect of a decision to postpone a hearing on medical grounds, the proper approach for an appeal court is to apply the Wednesbury test, ie to see (i) whether there was an error of legal principle in the tribunal's approach (which may involve failing to take account of a relevant matter or taking account of an irrelevant one) and (ii) whether the decision was perverse (ie one that no reasonable decision-maker could have reached), according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.