The application of QOCS with a claim and counterclaim in the same proceedings (Waring v McDonnell)

Published on: 29 November 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Personal Injury analysis: Kevin Latham, barrister at Kings Chambers, who appeared for the claimant, comments on the County Court case of Waring v McDonnell. In this case, the defendant had his counterclaim dismissed in a personal injury case. The defendant asserted that he was protected by qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) and any order for costs made against him could not be enforced by the claimant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

