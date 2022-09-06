LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

The 2022 Revised Attorney General's Guidelines on Disclosure

Published on: 06 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • The 2022 Revised Attorney General's Guidelines on Disclosure
  • Defence engagement
  • Third party material access
  • Material presumed to meet the test for disclosure
  • Redaction annex

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Sandip Patel QC of Aliant Law provides an analysis of the Attorney General’s revised Guidelines on Disclosure, focusing on the background to the revised Guidelines on Disclosure, the main changes being proposed, what practical changes practitioners will notice and any missed opportunities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

