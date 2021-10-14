LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Teva gets Bayer’s cancer drug patent invalidated in UK

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A London judge on invalidated a Bayer patent for a liver and kidney cancer drug on 8 October 2021, clearing the way for generic-drug maker Teva to release its own version of the product. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

