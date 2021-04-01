Sign-in Help
Terms and conditions attached to a quotation superseded by letter of intent/sub-contract (Balfour Beatty v Van Elle)

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) held that terms and conditions attached to an initial quotation for works were superseded by the terms of a Letter of Intent (LOI), and subsequent sub-contract, entered into by the parties. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

