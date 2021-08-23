menu-search
Termination of CFA for breach—legal fees payable (Escalate Law Ltd and Bermans (2012) Ltd v Kennedy and Kennedy)

Published on: 23 August 2021
  • Termination of CFA for breach—legal fees payable (Escalate Law Ltd and Bermans (2012) Ltd v Kennedy and Kennedy)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Dispute Resolution analysis: A solicitor and funder have successfully recovered fees for work done under a conditional fee agreement (CFA) terminated on the basis that they were given unclear instructions, had been misled by their clients and had been instructed to pursue an unreasonable and inappropriate litigation strategy. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

