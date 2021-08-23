Termination of CFA for breach—legal fees payable (Escalate Law Ltd and Bermans (2012) Ltd v Kennedy and Kennedy)

Dispute Resolution analysis: A solicitor and funder have successfully recovered fees for work done under a conditional fee agreement (CFA) terminated on the basis that they were given unclear instructions, had been misled by their clients and had been instructed to pursue an unreasonable and inappropriate litigation strategy. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
