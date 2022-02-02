- Termination of a lease in Scotland—consultation on proposed reforms
- Background
- What’s in the draft Bill
- When does a lease continue automatically?
- Giving notice
- Contracting out
- Automatic continuation of lease on basis of behaviour after termination date
- Period and effect of automatic continuation of lease
- What leases do not continue automatically?
- Other matters
- The potential impact on landlords and tenants of commercial properties
Article summary
Property analysis: Donna Strong, partner at TLT LLP, discusses the provisions contained within the draft Leases (Automatic Continuation etc) (Scotland) Bill (the ‘Bill’), including in relation to giving notice, contracting out, and automatic continuation of leases based on the behaviour after the termination date and its effect. She also considers the draft Bill’s potential impact on landlords and tenants of commercial properties.
