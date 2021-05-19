menu-search
Terminating parental responsibility (D v E and another)

Published on: 19 May 2021
Family analysis: In D v E and another, a mother successfully applied for a child arrangements order (CAO) that there be no contact with the father, and orders terminating the father’s parental responsibility and permitting a change of the child’s surname. The child’s guardian also made an application for an order requiring the father to seek permission from the court before being able to make future applications in respect of the child. Monifa Walters-Thompson, barrister at Garden Court Chambers, examines the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

