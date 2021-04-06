Term SONIA—where have we got to?

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis discusses some key recent developments in relation to term rates based on SONIA (Term SONIA), including the publication of the Standard on the use of Term SONIA by the Financial Markets Standards Board (FMSB) and the guidance note on using term rates published by the Loan Market Association (LMA). It looks at when SONIA term rates can be used and some key considerations to bear in mind when doing so. or to read the full analysis.