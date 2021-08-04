menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / LIBOR and benchmarks

Legal News

Term SOFR—what is the impact of the ARRC recommendation?

Published on: 04 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Term SOFR—what is the impact of the ARRC recommendation?
  • When is the ARRC recommending Term SOFR be used?
  • What alternatives are there to Term SOFR for USD loans?
  • How does the use case for Term SOFR compare with the use case for Term SONIA?
  • What conventions should be used when documenting the loans?
  • When should market participants start to use Term SOFR?
  • What does this mean for legacy contracts in the US?
  • What does this mean for English law USD and multicurrency loans?

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: The Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) has formally recommended Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). This news analysis looks at when Term SOFR can be used and what the development means in practice for transactions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More