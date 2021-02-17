Sign-in Help
Licences and tenancies at will / Licences, tenancies at will and periodic tenancies

Tenancy can be inferred from conduct at common law, despite partial overlap in identities of landlord and tenant (Procter v Procter)

Tenancy can be inferred from conduct at common law, despite partial overlap in identities of landlord and tenant (Procter v Procter)
Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Property Disputes analysis: The Court of Appeal has held that a tenancy from A as landlord to AB jointly as tenant can be inferred from conduct at common law, or created orally and that it is conceptually possible for a tenant to have exclusive possession in such circumstances, even where there is an overlap between the individuals comprising the landlord and tenant. It further held that a tenancy at will is a true tenancy which can be protected by the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 (AHA 1986), subject to certain exceptions, and that a tenancy in a case of mixed agricultural and non-agricultural use could be protected by AHA 1986 even where 27% of the holding had been converted into a golf course. Written by Edward Peters, barrister at Falcon Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

