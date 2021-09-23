LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Corporate governance / Boards and committees

Legal News

Ten steps to building an ESG board committee—part two

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Ten steps to building an ESG board committee—part two
  • 6. Treat the ESG committee like other board committees
  • 7. Be deliberate with ESG board composition
  • 8. Focus on material risks and opportunities
  • 9. Consider the ESG committee's reporting structure
  • 10. Be thoughtful in creating a consistent corporate record

Article summary

Law360, Expert Analysis: This is Part two of a two-part article, in which we will outline the steps companies should consider in order to achieve an effective environmental, social and governance (ESG), board committee. In Part one, we outlined the first steps companies should take before creating an ESG board committee. Written by Sarah Fortt, counsel at Vinson & Elkins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents