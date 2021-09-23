LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Ten steps to building an ESG board committee—part one

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, Expert analysis: This is Part one of a two-part article, in which we will outline the first steps companies should take before creating an environmental, social and governance (ESG), board committee. Part two will outline the next steps companies should consider in order to achieve an effective ESG board committee. Written by Sarah Fortt, counsel at Vinson & Elkins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

