Tempus Energy loses EU legal battle against UK Capacity Market aid

Published on: 06 September 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: British power suppliers providing capacity to keep the country’s electricity grid stable correctly received state support under the UK’s Capacity Market programme, the EU’s top court ruled on 2 September 2021, dismissing a case by startup Tempus Energy and finding that the programme complied with EU State aid rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

