LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Russian invasion of Ukraine

Legal News

Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU? Q and A

Published on: 09 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU? Q and A
  • Which Member States does it apply to?
  • Who is covered by temporary protection?
  • How was temporary protection set up?
  • How many people does it apply to?
  • How long will it last?
  • What rights do people covered by temporary protection have?
  • Can temporary protection beneficiaries move between Member States?
  • How does temporary protection relate to asylum applications?
  • What happens once temporary protection expires?
    • More...

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Among the many big developments over the last few days in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there was an important potential asylum law measure—the decision to trigger the EU’s temporary protection Directive (Directive 2001/55/EC), a legal framework for mass influxes of people needing protection dating back to 2001 but never previously used. Member States indicated ‘broad support’ for use of the Directive at the EU Council meeting of 27 February 2022. The Commission duly proposed a Decision to give effect to this on 2 March 2022, alongside guidance for applying EU external borders law. The Council agreed on the Decision on 3 March 2022, and formally adopted it on 4 March 2022. It applied from the same day. So to fully understand the legal rules now applying to those fleeing the invasion, it’s necessary to discuss both the 2001 Directive and the 2022 Decision to give effect to it. Professor Steve Peers of the University of Essex considers what these new rules mean for the hundreds of thousands—if not millions, of people now fleeing Ukraine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More