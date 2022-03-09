Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU? Q and A

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Among the many big developments over the last few days in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there was an important potential asylum law measure—the decision to trigger the EU’s temporary protection Directive (Directive 2001/55/EC), a legal framework for mass influxes of people needing protection dating back to 2001 but never previously used. Member States indicated ‘broad support’ for use of the Directive at the EU Council meeting of 27 February 2022. The Commission duly proposed a Decision to give effect to this on 2 March 2022, alongside guidance for applying EU external borders law. The Council agreed on the Decision on 3 March 2022, and formally adopted it on 4 March 2022. It applied from the same day. So to fully understand the legal rules now applying to those fleeing the invasion, it’s necessary to discuss both the 2001 Directive and the 2022 Decision to give effect to it. Professor Steve Peers of the University of Essex considers what these new rules mean for the hundreds of thousands—if not millions, of people now fleeing Ukraine. or to read the full analysis.