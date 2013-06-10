Temporal limitation and cross-border tax agreements

Tax analysis: What is the court’s approach to cross-border agreements for mutual assistance in the collection of taxes? Matthew Wentworth-May, a barrister (Senior Associate) with Olswang LLP, points out that in Ben Nevis (Holdings) Ltd the Court of Appeal makes it clear that the mutual assistance article in the 2002 UK/South Africa double taxation agreement is not subject to any temporal limitation.
