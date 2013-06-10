Sign-in Help
Temporal limitation and cross-border tax agreements

Published on: 10 June 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What is the significance of this decision?
  • What does this tell us about the court’s approach to cross-border agreements for mutual assistance in the collection of taxes?
  • Is there scope in other double tax agreements to challenge mutual assistance on the grounds of temporal limitations?
  • What does this tell us about the status of the revenue rule in such cases?
  • What is the significance of the per curiam comments?
  • How are mutual assistance agreements progressing?
  • How can tax lawyers best advise clients in this area?

Article summary

Tax analysis: What is the court’s approach to cross-border agreements for mutual assistance in the collection of taxes? Matthew Wentworth-May, a barrister (Senior Associate) with Olswang LLP, points out that in Ben Nevis (Holdings) Ltd the Court of Appeal makes it clear that the mutual assistance article in the 2002 UK/South Africa double taxation agreement is not subject to any temporal limitation. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

