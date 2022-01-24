Telecoms—Part 5 valuation (EE Ltd v Affinity Water Ltd)

Property Disputes analysis: This is the latest Upper Tribunal decision on valuation under the Electronic Communications Code. The case concerned a renewal under Part 5 of an agreement conferring rights to mount apparatus on and near a water tower. It contains an interesting analysis of whether vacant possession should be assumed on a Part 5 renewal, and comment on the approach which experts should adopt when undertaking such valuations. Written by Stephanie Tozer QC, barrister at Falcon Chambers, who appeared for the operators.
