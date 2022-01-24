Telecoms—Part 5 valuation (EE Ltd v Affinity Water Ltd)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: This is the latest Upper Tribunal decision on valuation under the Electronic Communications Code. The case concerned a renewal under Part 5 of an agreement conferring rights to mount apparatus on and near a water tower. It contains an interesting analysis of whether vacant possession should be assumed on a Part 5 renewal, and comment on the approach which experts should adopt when undertaking such valuations. Written by Stephanie Tozer QC, barrister at Falcon Chambers, who appeared for the operators. or to read the full analysis.