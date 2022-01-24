LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Telecoms—Part 5 valuation (EE Ltd v Affinity Water Ltd)

Published on: 24 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Telecoms—Part 5 valuation (EE Ltd v Affinity Water Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the tribunal decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: This is the latest Upper Tribunal decision on valuation under the Electronic Communications Code. The case concerned a renewal under Part 5 of an agreement conferring rights to mount apparatus on and near a water tower. It contains an interesting analysis of whether vacant possession should be assumed on a Part 5 renewal, and comment on the approach which experts should adopt when undertaking such valuations. Written by Stephanie Tozer QC, barrister at Falcon Chambers, who appeared for the operators.

