Technology and telecoms aspects of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

Article summary

TMT analysis: The draft EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) contains a number of sections of interest to technology and telecoms lawyers but does not fundamentally change the position that most businesses have prepared for. One exception to this is the introduction of tariff-free trading for tech or telecoms businesses involved in importing or exporting hardware between the EEA and the UK. Those businesses will now avoid the prospect of trading on World Trade Organization terms but will still face customs checks and paperwork that may make competing with EU-based businesses hard. Dedicated sections of the TCA on digital trade and telecoms contain some provisions that the government has labelled as, for example, ‘liberalising and modern’, but many provisions simply bind the parties to positions that they are not likely to deviate from in any event (for example, the recognition of online contracts and electronic signatures as binding and admissible). or to read the full analysis.