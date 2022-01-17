Tech platforms face new UK Parliament push to toughen online safety law

Article summary

MLex: UK lawmakers pushed for an increasingly tough regime to regulate Big Tech platforms’ algorithms and design on 13 January 2022, in a ramping up of rhetoric around the UK’s proposed online harms law. In the first parliamentary debate on the draft Online Safety Bill, legislators called for the platforms’ power to be restricted and their algorithms exposed, with a senior figure suggesting changes will be made to make the proposed law even stricter. or to read the full analysis.