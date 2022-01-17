LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Tech platforms face new UK Parliament push to toughen online safety law

Published on: 17 января 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: UK lawmakers pushed for an increasingly tough regime to regulate Big Tech platforms’ algorithms and design on 13 January 2022, in a ramping up of rhetoric around the UK’s proposed online harms law. In the first parliamentary debate on the draft Online Safety Bill, legislators called for the platforms’ power to be restricted and their algorithms exposed, with a senior figure suggesting changes will be made to make the proposed law even stricter. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

