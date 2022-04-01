- Tech companies can benefit from investment treaty protection
- Investment treaty function for foreign investors
- How to gain protection under investment treaties
- Increasing use of investment treaties by the tech sector
- Conclusion
Article summary
Law360: As tech companies' use of investor-state arbitration continues to trend upward, they should ensure their foreign investments are correctly structured to obtain protections under investment treaties, according to Thomas Walsh, special counsel, Elliott Friedman, partner, and Tim Chen, associate, at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP.
