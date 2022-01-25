LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Teaching about transgender identities in schools—the High Court refuses permission in a judicial review challenge to guidance on supporting LGBT+ students (R (on the application of L) v Hampshire County Council)

Published on: 25 January 2022
  • Teaching about transgender identities in schools—the High Court refuses permission in a judicial review challenge to guidance on supporting LGBT+ students (R (on the application of L) v Hampshire County Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Local Government analysis: The claimant sought judicial review of the defendant local authority's guidance to its schools on how to support LGBT+ students. She challenged the legality of the passages of the guidance relating to teaching about transgender identities and the passages that encouraged schools to supporting trans students by 'positively affirmating' their trans identities. The court dismissed the arguments that these were incompatible with human rights obligations to respect religiously motivated beliefs that sex is immutable and people cannot change their gender identity. The court also held that teaching about these issues is not 'political' and so the defendant's duties to prevent political indoctrination in schools did not arise. Written by Ben Mitchell, barrister at 11KBW, who appeared for the defendant led by Andrew Sharland QC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

