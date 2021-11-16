Teachers’ Pension Scheme—changes affecting survivors’ benefits and phased withdrawal of independent schools now in force

Article summary

Pensions analysis: On 8 July 2021, the Department for Education (DfE) published its response to its consultation on draft amendments to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) regulations. The draft amendments were in respect of two areas, at a high level (1) a change to equalise survivor benefits between same sex couples, following the decision of the Employment Tribunal in Goodwin v Secretary of State for Education, Case Number 1308505/2019, and (2) a change to participation rules for independent schools to allow phased withdrawal, announced in November 2020. The consultation ran from 7 April 2021 to 1 June 2021 and the DfE decided to adopt the amendments as drafted with minor tweaks to ensure consistency in the regulations. Respondents (independent schools, academy trusts and individuals, employer representatives) on the whole, supported the changes. The Teachers’ Pensions (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations, SI 2021/805 (New Regulations) came into force on 1 August 2021 and remain law. Gillian McCue, a legal director at Blake Morgan LLP, considers the changes and the implications for the TPS, its employers and scheme members. or to read the full analysis.