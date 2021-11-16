LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Public sector pensions / Central government pensions

Legal News

Teachers’ Pension Scheme—changes affecting survivors’ benefits and phased withdrawal of independent schools now in force

Published on: 16 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Teachers’ Pension Scheme—changes affecting survivors’ benefits and phased withdrawal of independent schools now in force
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • Survivor rights
  • Phased withdrawal of independent schools
  • What was the outcome to the consultation?
  • Survivor benefits
  • Phased withdrawal of independent schools
  • What are the next steps?
  • Survivor benefits
  • Phased withdrawal of independent schools
    • More...

Article summary

Pensions analysis: On 8 July 2021, the Department for Education (DfE) published its response to its consultation on draft amendments to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) regulations. The draft amendments were in respect of two areas, at a high level (1) a change to equalise survivor benefits between same sex couples, following the decision of the Employment Tribunal in Goodwin v Secretary of State for Education, Case Number 1308505/2019, and (2) a change to participation rules for independent schools to allow phased withdrawal, announced in November 2020. The consultation ran from 7 April 2021 to 1 June 2021 and the DfE decided to adopt the amendments as drafted with minor tweaks to ensure consistency in the regulations. Respondents (independent schools, academy trusts and individuals, employer representatives) on the whole, supported the changes. The Teachers’ Pensions (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations, SI 2021/805 (New Regulations) came into force on 1 August 2021 and remain law. Gillian McCue, a legal director at Blake Morgan LLP, considers the changes and the implications for the TPS, its employers and scheme members. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
5 Practice notes
View More