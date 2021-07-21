menu-search
Legal News

Taxpayers had no right to attend third party information notice application hearing (Kandore v HMRC)

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Kandore v HMRC, the Court of Appeal ruled that the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) had no power to hold an oral inter partes hearing to decide an application by HMRC for a third party information notice.  or take a trial to read the full analysis.

