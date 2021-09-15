LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Taxpayer was not carrying on a business for VAT purposes (Babylon Farm Ltd v HMRC)

  • Taxpayer was not carrying on a business for VAT purposes (Babylon Farm Ltd v HMRC)
Tax analysis: In Babylon Farm Ltd v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) dismissed the taxpayer’s appeal, finding that the taxpayer was not entitled to recover VAT that it had incurred during a period of approximately three years from May 2014, mainly on the cost of building a new barn to store machinery to carry out a hay making activity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

