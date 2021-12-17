LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Taxi licensing—what’s the operator principal principle and does a driver ply for hire when using a ride hailing app? (UTAG & Uber v TFL)

Published on: 17 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The Divisional Court held that London operators that accept bookings as the agent of drivers are acting unlawfully. It also granted leave to UTAG to appeal to the Court of Appeal in relation to the plying for hire by app question, in respect of which the court regarded itself as bound by the decision in Reading Borough Council v Ali. While questions about VAT and the employment status of drivers arising from the operator principal principle might be the bigger socio-economic questions, the implications for regulators and those they regulate should not be overlooked or understated. Although not addressed by the court, the licensing question is—is an operator, who contractually purports to be a driver’s agent, unfit to be licensed, because they do not accept the booking as principal, when the court has held they must in order to operate lawfully under the Private Hire Vehicles (London) Act 1998 (PHV(L)A 1998)? Written by David Wilson, licensing consultant at A2Z Licensing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

