LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Licensing / Taxi and private hire vehicles

Legal News

Taxi licensing—is vehicle ownership proprietorship and is the owner entitled to the transfer of the vehicle licence into their name?

Published on: 15 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Taxi licensing—is vehicle ownership proprietorship and is the owner entitled to the transfer of the vehicle licence into their name?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The challenge against the council decision
  • The challenge to the magistrates’ court decision
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: David Wilson and Chris Woodrow, licensing consultants at A2Z Licensing say the High Court has held that a vehicle owner may not be the proprietor for licensing purposes; that a vehicle owner who is not also the business proprietor may not be entitled to the transfer of the vehicle licence; and confirms that there is no statutory right of appeal against a local authority refusal to transfer a vehicle licence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes