Taxi licensing—is vehicle ownership proprietorship and is the owner entitled to the transfer of the vehicle licence into their name?

Local Government analysis: David Wilson and Chris Woodrow, licensing consultants at A2Z Licensing say the High Court has held that a vehicle owner may not be the proprietor for licensing purposes; that a vehicle owner who is not also the business proprietor may not be entitled to the transfer of the vehicle licence; and confirms that there is no statutory right of appeal against a local authority refusal to transfer a vehicle licence.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of
Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of
Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for
Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'
0330 161 1234