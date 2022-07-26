Taxi licensing—Does a driver ply for hire when using a ride hailing app? (UTAG v TFL & Transopco UK Ltd t/a Free Now)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In dismissing the appeal by the United Trade Action Group (UTAG), the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the court below and the allegedly wrongly decided decisions of the Divisional Court in Reading Borough Council v Ali and Cogley v Sherwood. UTAG had challenged by judicial review the decision of Transport for London (TFL) to renew the private hire operator’s licence of Transopco UK Ltd t/a Free Now (Free Now) inter alia on the basis the Free Now platform enables and encourages its drivers to ply for hire, as their vehicles are shown on an app, and that, as a result, Free Now was not a fit and proper person to hold an operator’s licence. Written by David Wilson, licensing consultant at A2Z Licensing. or to read the full analysis.