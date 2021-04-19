Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Taxation of contractor loans (Hoey v HMRC)

Taxation of contractor loans (Hoey v HMRC)
Published on: 19 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Taxation of contractor loans (Hoey v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Upper Tribunal decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In Hoey v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) considered an appeal in relation to the taxation of arrangements involving payments to trusts by an offshore employer of persons whose services it contracted to third parties in the UK. The trusts then made loans to the employees/contractors. The taxpayer had conceded that payments to the trust were employment income but argued that be benefited from a Pay As You Earn (PAYE) credit. The UT held that, although it considered that he should benefit from such a credit, this was not a matter it had jurisdiction to determine. An alternative basis of liability argued for by HMRC—that the taxpayer was liable under the transfer of assets abroad code by reference to income of the employer, was rejected, as there was no income of the person abroad. Although not a binding decision, this is an important statement of the proper analysis to be adopted in relation to taxation of contractor loans. Written by Rory Mullan QC, barrister at Old Square Tax Chambers and counsel for Mr Hoey. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More