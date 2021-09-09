LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Tax weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Budget and government announcements
  • Chancellor announces Autumn Budget date of 27 October 2021
  • Government announces Health and Social Care Levy and increase in dividend tax rate
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • FTT finds loan relationships had an unallowable purpose (Kwik-Fit Group Ltd and others v HMRC)
  • HMRC settlement opportunity for Eclipse Film Partnership members
  • Individuals and income tax
  • Law society responds to income tax basis period reform consultation
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the date of the Budget, (2) the government announcement of a new Health and Social Care Levy and an increase to dividend tax rates, and (3) the FTT’s decision in Kwik-Fit Group Ltd on loan relationships and unallowable purpose. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

