Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Budgets and Finance Bills
  • Progress of Finance Bill 2022
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • HMRC guidance on clearance applications and exempt distributions when a company purchases its own shares
  • International
  • EU Directive on public country by country reporting (CbCR) published in EU Official Journal
  • EU Council reaches agreement on updating EU rules for VAT rates
  • Energy and environment
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) new HMRC guidance covering clearance applications when a company purchases its own shares, and (2) the Council of the EU reaching agreement on a proposal to update EU rules on rates of VAT for goods and services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

