Tax weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Business
  • OTS launches consultation on hybrid and distance/home working
  • International
  • FTT decides treaty shopping provision did not apply (Burlington Loan Management DAC v HMRC)
  • CIOT responds to HMRC review of treaty positions on permanent establishments and remote working
  • Finance
  • CIOT responds to call for evidence on taxation of decentralised finance involving lending and staking of cryptoassets
  • HMRC updates CIR guidance
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes the launch of an OTS review into emerging trends and tax implications of hybrid and distance/home working.

