Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Finance Bill 2021–22
  • Tax legislation day (L Day)—20 July 2021
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Supreme Court confirms quashing of follower notice and accelerated payment notice (HMRC v Haworth)
  • UT rules on discovery assessments and higher income child benefit (HMRC v Jason Wilkes)
  • FTT allows taxpayer’s application for costs finding HMRC acted unreasonably (Eclipse Consultancy Limited v HMRC)
  • HMRC publishes briefing on tax conditionality
  • HMRC updates guidance on its compliance approach for large business
Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the government announcement that draft clauses for Finance Bill 2021–22 will be published for consultation on 20 July 2021 (L Day), (2) the Supreme Court upholding the Court of Appeal’s decision to quash the follower notice (FN), and the accelerated payment notice based on the FN, in Haworth, (3) the Upper Tribunal’s decision in Murphy that a success fee and insurance premium could be deducted from a settlement payment when determining the amount that was taxable as employment income, and (4) the Upper Tribunal’s decision in Wilkes that HMRC could not issue discovery assessments in relation to a higher income child benefit charge. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

