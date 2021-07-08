Tax weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the government announcement that draft clauses for Finance Bill 2021–22 will be published for consultation on 20 July 2021 (L Day), (2) the Supreme Court upholding the Court of Appeal's decision to quash the follower notice (FN), and the accelerated payment notice based on the FN, in Haworth, (3) the Upper Tribunal's decision in Murphy that a success fee and insurance premium could be deducted from a settlement payment when determining the amount that was taxable as employment income, and (4) the Upper Tribunal's decision in Wilkes that HMRC could not issue discovery assessments in relation to a higher income child benefit charge.