- Tax weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Finance Bill 2021–22
- Tax legislation day (L Day)—20 July 2021
- Taxes management and litigation
- Supreme Court confirms quashing of follower notice and accelerated payment notice (HMRC v Haworth)
- UT rules on discovery assessments and higher income child benefit (HMRC v Jason Wilkes)
- FTT allows taxpayer’s application for costs finding HMRC acted unreasonably (Eclipse Consultancy Limited v HMRC)
- HMRC publishes briefing on tax conditionality
- HMRC updates guidance on its compliance approach for large business
More...
- OTS publishes report on making tax easier through smarter use of third party data
- HMRC publishes policy update on MTD for income tax self-assessment
- Employment taxes
- Settlement agreement and employment income (Murphy v HMRC)
- VAT
- Court of Justice rules on scope of exemption for management of SIFs (K and DBKAG v Finanzamt Österreich)
- Government provides VAT update on UK emissions trading scheme
- HMRC publishes new guidance on reporting and paying VAT on distance sales of goods from NI to the EU
- HMRC publishes Brief on the repayment of VAT to overseas businesses not established in the EU and not VAT registered in the UK
- Regulations amend the coming into force date of regulations amending VAT legislation
- Companies and corporation tax
- HMRC updates guidance on extended loss carry-back for companies
- Stamp taxes
- Law Society responds to the demise of stamp presses
- International
- OECD publishes report on international tax developments
- OECD announces that 130 countries have joined the new two-pillar framework for international tax reform
- UK and Austria agree extension of agreement concerning UK residency certificates
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC confirms extension to income tax and NICs exemptions for coronavirus antigen tests and home office expenses
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the government announcement that draft clauses for Finance Bill 2021–22 will be published for consultation on 20 July 2021 (L Day), (2) the Supreme Court upholding the Court of Appeal’s decision to quash the follower notice (FN), and the accelerated payment notice based on the FN, in Haworth, (3) the Upper Tribunal’s decision in Murphy that a success fee and insurance premium could be deducted from a settlement payment when determining the amount that was taxable as employment income, and (4) the Upper Tribunal’s decision in Wilkes that HMRC could not issue discovery assessments in relation to a higher income child benefit charge.
