Tax weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Comtek Network Systems (UK) Ltd to reinstate the penalty on the taxpayer for failing to take corrective action following the issue of a follower notice and (2) new and updated guidance on the changes to SDLT for non-residents and the construction industry scheme that came into force on 1 and 6 April 2021. or to read the full analysis.