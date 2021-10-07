- Tax weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021
- CIOT Budget representations
- Individuals and income tax
- APNs—Court of Appeal agrees that a PAYE determination is disputed tax (Sheiling Properties v HMRC)
- Employment taxes
- Fixed income LLP member held to be self-employed (Wilson v HMRC)
- Taxes management and litigation
- Upper Tribunal rules taxpayer was not entitled to bring late appeal (Hampton George Hewitt v HMRC)
- HMRC updates guidance to reflect end of CJRS and SEISS on 30 September 2021
- HMRC Customer Engagement and Support Team for Mid-sized Businessses
- Subsidy Control Bill sent to Public Bill Committee
- Energy and environment
- HMRC updates guidance on plastic packaging tax
- International
- Spain, Andorra and Namibia take further steps relating to BEPS Multilateral Instrument
- UK/Bahamas and UK/Dominica Tax Information Exchange Agreements
- VAT
- FTT finds membership fees charged to Freemasons were not exempt from VAT (United Grand Lodge of England v HMRC)
- New HMRC Brief explaining change in VAT treatment of construction self-supply charge
- HMRC updates VAT notices on tourism and hospitality for temporary VAT rate
- Stamp and transfer taxes
- SDLT rates for residential property revert to pre-pandemic levels
- Anti-avoidance
- High Court rejects application to set aside EBT on grounds of mistake (Amarjit Bhaur and others v Equity First Trustees)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal decision in Sheiling Properties agreeing with the Upper Tribunal (UT) and the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that a PAYE determination is ‘disputed tax’ for the purposes of the accelerated payment notices (APN) rules, (2) the UT’s decision in Wilson upholding the FTT’s finding that a ‘fixed income member’ of an LLP was a self-employed earner and therefore liable to pay NICs on profits arising from the LLP, and (3) the UT’s decision in Hampton George Hewitt that the taxpayer was not entitled to bring a late appeal against an HMRC decision that breached his EU law rights, since the time-limited rights that had been available to him, to request a statutory review or appeal it to the FTT, had provided an effective remedy.
