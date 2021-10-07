Tax weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal decision in Sheiling Properties agreeing with the Upper Tribunal (UT) and the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that a PAYE determination is 'disputed tax' for the purposes of the accelerated payment notices (APN) rules, (2) the UT's decision in Wilson upholding the FTT's finding that a 'fixed income member' of an LLP was a self-employed earner and therefore liable to pay NICs on profits arising from the LLP, and (3) the UT's decision in Hampton George Hewitt that the taxpayer was not entitled to bring a late appeal against an HMRC decision that breached his EU law rights, since the time-limited rights that had been available to him, to request a statutory review or appeal it to the FTT, had provided an effective remedy.