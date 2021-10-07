LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • CIOT Budget representations
  • Individuals and income tax
  • APNs—Court of Appeal agrees that a PAYE determination is disputed tax (Sheiling Properties v HMRC)
  • Employment taxes
  • Fixed income LLP member held to be self-employed (Wilson v HMRC)
  • Taxes management and litigation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal decision in Sheiling Properties agreeing with the Upper Tribunal (UT) and the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that a PAYE determination is ‘disputed tax’ for the purposes of the accelerated payment notices (APN) rules, (2) the UT’s decision in Wilson upholding the FTT’s finding that a ‘fixed income member’ of an LLP was a self-employed earner and therefore liable to pay NICs on profits arising from the LLP, and (3) the UT’s decision in Hampton George Hewitt that the taxpayer was not entitled to bring a late appeal against an HMRC decision that breached his EU law rights, since the time-limited rights that had been available to him, to request a statutory review or appeal it to the FTT, had provided an effective remedy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More