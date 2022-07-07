LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tax weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Finance Bill 2023
  • Draft Finance Bill clauses to be published on 20 July 2022 (Legislation Day)
  • International
  • Treasury consults on narrowing scope of sovereign immunity from direct taxation
  • Finance
  • HMRC consults on taxation of decentralised finance involving cryptoassets
  • Capital gains tax
  • Treasury sets out list of gilt-edged securities
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the government’s announcement that draft clauses for Finance Bill 2023 will be published on 20 July 2022, and (2) the Upper Tribunal (UT) in Foundation Partners upholding the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that a general partnership’s property transactions did not constitute a trade. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

