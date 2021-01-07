- Tax weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Companies and corporation tax
- UT confirms preference shares were ordinary share capital for tax purposes (HMRC v Stephen Warshaw)
- International
- UK to replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules
- Brexit
- IP completion day and Brexit coverage
- HMRC publishes guidance on receiving interest, royalties or dividends payments from the EU
- Appointed day regulations bring into force legislation required for a replacement VAT and excise regime
- HMRC publishes Brexit transition guidance
- HMRC updates VAT Notices following end of transition period
- VAT
- HMRC launches consultation on VAT and value shifting
- Zero VAT rate on Women’s Sanitary products from 1 January 2021
- HMRC updates VAT Notice on the capital goods scheme
- HMRC updates guidance on claiming relief from import duty and VAT
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Chancellor announces £4.6bn in new lockdown grants
- HMRC updates CJRS guidance on caring responsibilities
- Taxes management and litigation
- HMRC provides update on the self assessment deadline and filing penalties
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Warshaw that cumulative fixed rate preference shares were ordinary share capital for entrepreneurs’ relief purposes, (2) the government’s decision to replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules, and (3) information on IP completion day including updates on the legislation and guidance.
