Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Published on: 07 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • UT confirms preference shares were ordinary share capital for tax purposes (HMRC v Stephen Warshaw)
  • International
  • UK to replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules
  • Brexit
  • IP completion day and Brexit coverage
  • HMRC publishes guidance on receiving interest, royalties or dividends payments from the EU
  • Appointed day regulations bring into force legislation required for a replacement VAT and excise regime
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Warshaw that cumulative fixed rate preference shares were ordinary share capital for entrepreneurs’ relief purposes, (2) the government’s decision to replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules, and (3) information on IP completion day including updates on the legislation and guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

