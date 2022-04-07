LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tax weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment taxes
  • FTT dismisses Sky presenter’s PSC’s appeal against IR35 determination (McCann Media v HMRC)
  • Government urges businesses to take advantage of NICS relief when hiring veterans
  • HMRC issues guidance on submitting Appendix 7A and Appendix 7B NICs returns
  • Regulations increasing the married women’s reduced rate of NICs
  • International
  • EU launches consultation on new EU system for avoiding double taxation
  • OECD launches consultation on draft scope rules for Amount A of Pillar 1
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) in McCann Media that the provision of punditry and co-commentary services by a former footballer to Sky through a personal service company was an employment arrangement for IR35 purposes, and (2) the launch of the OECD’s consultation on draft scope rules for Amount A of Pillar One. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

