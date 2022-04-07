Tax weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) in McCann Media that the provision of punditry and co-commentary services by a former footballer to Sky through a personal service company was an employment arrangement for IR35 purposes, and (2) the launch of the OECD’s consultation on draft scope rules for Amount A of Pillar One. or to read the full analysis.