Tax weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Stamp taxes
  • Former coach house was not suitable for use as a dwelling for SDLT purposes (Mullane v HMRC)
  • SDLT: Annuity did not prevent market value rule applying (M&M Builders v HMRC)
  • Real estate tax
  • HM Treasury launches consultation on design of new residential property developer tax
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Court of Appeal decides HMRC’s deceit claim is time barred (IGE USA Investments LTD v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
  • Employment taxes
Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the FTT’s decision in Mullane that a former coach house connected to the main house by a glass conservatory was not suitable for use as a dwelling and (2) HM Treasury’s consultation on the design of the new residential property developer tax. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

