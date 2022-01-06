- Tax weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- Budgets and Finance Bills
- Potential date for Spring Statement 2022
- International
- OECD releases Pillar Two model rules for domestic implementation of 15% global minimum tax
- Heads of tax administration prioritise collaboration on the implementation of the Two-Pillar Solution, digital transformation and capacity building
- Commission proposes swift transposition of the international agreement on minimum taxation of multinationals
- Isle of Man and Guernsey double taxation agreements concerning assistance in the collection of taxes come into effect
- HMRC adds 2021 protocols to the UK’s double taxation agreements with Germany, Sweden and Taiwan
- The Seychelles and Iceland deposit new notifications under the Multilateral BEPS Convention
- Commission proposes to end the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes within the EU
- Devolution
- Welsh Budget 2022–23—tax implications
- Welsh parliament consults on Bill to modify Welsh Tax Acts
- Scotland’s Framework for Tax 2021
- Scottish Government calls for evidence and views on consultation on LBTT: Additional Dwelling Supplement
- VAT
- VAT One-stop Shop: registration for businesses not registered for VAT and updated payment guidance
- HMRC guidance on VAT margin schemes
- Revised HMRC policy for VAT refunds to overseas businesses: certificates of status
- VAT registration: list of common reasons why online applications are delayed
- Energy and environment
- Working out the weight of packaging for Plastic Packaging Tax
- HMRC publishes guidance on due diligence checks for Plastic Packaging Tax
- New HMRC guidance on record keeping and accounts for Plastic Packaging Tax
- Companies and corporation tax
- HMRC launches technical consultation on draft Disregard and Bringing into Account of Profit and Losses on Derivative Contracts Hedging Acquisitions and Disposals of Shares Regulations 2022
- OTS publishes everyday tax evaluation paper on ‘Simplifying everyday tax for smaller businesses
- Share and asset sales
- Updated HMRC guidance on completing a stock transfer form
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC updates guidance on Statutory Sick Pay paid to employees due to coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government announces COVID-19 support package for businesses in the UK
- Updated CJRS guidance
- Taxes management and litigation
- HMRC publishes latest Agent Update
- Updated HMRC toolkits (2021)
- HMRC rewrites Compliance checks: managing serious defaulters factsheets
- HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate
- Individuals and income tax
- Treatment of loans secured on foreign income or gains by remittance basis users
- Updated HMRC guidance on Making Tax Digital for Income Tax
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the potential date of the Spring Statement 2022, (2) the release by the OECD of the Pillar Two model rules, and (3) consultations on LBTT and LTT.
