- Tax weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Business taxes
- Court of Appeal restores first instance decision on trading with a view to profit (Ingenious Games v HMRC)
- Taxes management and litigation
- Supreme Court finds taxpayer is estopped by convention from denying validity of HMRC’s enquiry (Tinkler v HMRC)
- International
- New consultation on reporting rules for digital platforms
- New OECD data highlights importance of international tax reforms
- OECD updates transfer pricing country profiles to include new fields on financial transactions and permanent establishments
More...
- VAT
- Updated HMRC guidance: Changes to notifying an option to tax land and buildings
- Updated HMRC guidance: Funded pension schemes
- Employment taxes
- Updated HMRC guidance: National Insurance and social security for workers moving between the UK and EEA or Switzerland
- Devolution
- CIOT comments on Scottish Parliament consultation
- Budget
- Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast to be presented on 27 October 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Consultation Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Ingenious Games, about whether film partnerships were trading with a view to profit, (2) the Supreme Court’s judgment in Tinkler, in which the taxpayer was estopped from denying the validity of an HMRC enquiry, and (3) a new HMRC consultation on reporting rules for digital platforms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.