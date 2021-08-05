menu-search
Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Business taxes
  • Court of Appeal restores first instance decision on trading with a view to profit (Ingenious Games v HMRC)
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Supreme Court finds taxpayer is estopped by convention from denying validity of HMRC’s enquiry (Tinkler v HMRC)
  • International
  • New consultation on reporting rules for digital platforms
  • New OECD data highlights importance of international tax reforms
  • OECD updates transfer pricing country profiles to include new fields on financial transactions and permanent establishments
Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Ingenious Games, about whether film partnerships were trading with a view to profit, (2) the Supreme Court’s judgment in Tinkler, in which the taxpayer was estopped from denying the validity of an HMRC enquiry, and (3) a new HMRC consultation on reporting rules for digital platforms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

