Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021 and Finance Bill 2022
  • Finance Bill 2022 published
  • HMRC publishes outcome and summary of responses to basis period reform consultation
  • Current issues
  • Treasury makes the Designation of Freeport Tax Sites (Humber Freeport), (Teesside Freeport) and (Thames Freeport) Regulations 2021
  • VAT
  • HMRC publishes Revenue and Customs Brief 14 (2021): Changes to the VAT treatment of importations of dental prostheses into the United Kingdom
  • HMRC updates guidance on VAT One Stop Shop
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the publication of Finance Bill 2022, (2) the publication of the basis period reform consultation outcome and (3) the making of regulations to designate the Humber, Teesside and Thames freeports. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

