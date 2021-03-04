Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Tax weekly highlights—4 March 2021
Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—4 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Budget 2021
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • Regulations amend the capital gains treatment of UK property rich collective investment vehicles
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Treasury report recommends urgent tax reform to address public finances
  • Regulations amend entitlements connected with termination of employment to reflect CJRS extension
  • VAT
  • HMRC updates guidance on VAT returns and postponed import VAT
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes our coverage of Spring Budget 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More