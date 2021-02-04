- Tax weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- VAT
- Private tuition in Ceroc dancing is not VAT exempt (HMRC v Cook)
- Stamp taxes
- Main house and annexe were not each suitable for use as a single dwelling (Andrew and Tiffany Doe v HMRC, Edward and Clare Partridge v HMRC)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Regulations ensure self-isolation support payments treated as self-employed income
- HMRC updates SEISS guidance for third grant closing date
- Individuals and income tax
More...
- Order setting 2021-22 income tax allowances and limits
- Taxes management and litigation
- HMRC update on 31 January self-assessment deadline and filing penalties
- OTS call for evidence on the use of third-party data
- International
- European Commission sets out its arguments in Apple State aid case
- OECD public meeting on taxing digital activity
- European Commission further extends State aid temporary framework
- European Commission launches feedback period on initiative to tackle the VAT gap
- BEIS consults on bespoke UK-wide subsidy control regime
- Employment taxes
- HMRC publishes guidance on rates and thresholds for employers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Cook that Ceroc dance classes did not constitute tuition in a subject ordinarily taught in schools or universities and therefore did not qualify for the VAT exemption for private tuition, (2) the FTT’s decision in Doe that a main house and an annexe (on the first floor of the main house) did not each count as a single dwelling for the purposes of multiple dwellings relief from SDLT, and (3) the FTT’s decision in Partridge that a cottage and a ground floor annexe were not each suitable for use as single dwellings and counted as a single dwelling.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.