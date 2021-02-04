Tax weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Cook that Ceroc dance classes did not constitute tuition in a subject ordinarily taught in schools or universities and therefore did not qualify for the VAT exemption for private tuition, (2) the FTT’s decision in Doe that a main house and an annexe (on the first floor of the main house) did not each count as a single dwelling for the purposes of multiple dwellings relief from SDLT, and (3) the FTT’s decision in Partridge that a cottage and a ground floor annexe were not each suitable for use as single dwellings and counted as a single dwelling. or to read the full analysis.