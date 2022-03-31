- Tax weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Taxes management and litigation
- HMRC updates uncertain tax treatment (UTT) notification form specifications
- Energy and environment
- Regulations made on temporary zero rate VAT for the installation of ESMs following Spring Statement
- HMRC publishes updated guidance on Plastic Packaging Tax
- Real estate tax
- Regulations made to state the annual chargeable amounts of ATED
- Anti-avoidance
- FTT provides guidance on APN time limits and what constitutes making representations (Exclusive Promotions and Fox v HMRC)
- Employment taxes
- Regulations made to increase employment allowance following Spring Statement
- HMRC publishes Spotlight 59 on Employee Bonus Schemes
- Tribunal presidents share new increase to Vento bands for injury to feelings
- Regulations made to extend Scheme Pays information and reporting deadlines
- Budget and Finance Bills
- The National Insurance Contributions (Increase of Thresholds) Bill receives Royal Assent
- CIOT comments on changes to income tax and NICs announced at Spring Statement 2022
- International
- OECD releases IT-format to support exchange of tax information on digital platform sellers
- Regulations made to add the United Arab Emirates and remove Zimbabwe from the high-risk third country list
- VAT
- HMRC updates its guidance on One Stop Shop (OSS) VAT Return
- Stamp and transfer taxes
- CIOT and STPG respond to Welsh consultation on local variation to LTT rates
- Devolution
- Governments publish Green Freeports in Scotland bidding prospectus
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC updating its guidance on the notifications required under the Uncertain Tax Treatment rules, (2) regulations being made on numerous items mentioned at Spring Statement including the VAT zero rate for energy-saving materials and the increase of the employment allowance, and (3) regulations being made on the indexation of the annual chargeable amounts of ATED
