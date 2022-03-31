LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • HMRC updates uncertain tax treatment (UTT) notification form specifications
  • Energy and environment
  • Regulations made on temporary zero rate VAT for the installation of ESMs following Spring Statement
  • HMRC publishes updated guidance on Plastic Packaging Tax
  • Real estate tax
  • Regulations made to state the annual chargeable amounts of ATED
  • Anti-avoidance
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC updating its guidance on the notifications required under the Uncertain Tax Treatment rules, (2) regulations being made on numerous items mentioned at Spring Statement including the VAT zero rate for energy-saving materials and the increase of the employment allowance, and (3) regulations being made on the indexation of the annual chargeable amounts of ATED or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a