Tax weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Finance Bill 2021–22
  • 12-month delay to basis period reform
  • Individuals and income tax
  • Making Tax Digital (MTD) for income tax delayed to April 2024 but The Income Tax (Digital Requirements) Regulations 2021 were made anyway and guidance has also been published
  • Delays to processing 2020–21 Self Assessment tax returns for SEISS grants
  • Restructuring and insolvency
  • SI 2021/1091 The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) (No 2) Regulations 2021 replace SI 2021/1029
  • International
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes HM Treasury announcing a 12-month delay to the introduction of basis period reform and Making Tax Digital for income tax. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

