Tax weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • HMRC launches consultation on online sales tax
  • Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill introduced to Parliament
  • Regulations laid to designate Freeport Tax Sites in East Midlands, Liverpool City Region and Solent Freeports
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Court of Appeal considers limitation period for mistakes of law (Jazztel plc v HMRC)
  • HMRC publishes final guidance on uncertain tax treatment (UTT) guidance in a new manual
  • OTS publishes an update on the single customer account
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC consulting on an online sales tax, (2) the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill being introduced to Parliament, (3) the Court of Appeal in Jazztel considering the limitation period for mistakes of law, (4) the National Insurance Contributions Bill progressing through the final stages of Parliament and (5) HMRC publishing new guidance for the new legislation contained in the Finance Act 2022 that enables HMRC to clamp down on promoters of tax avoidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

