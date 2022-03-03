Tax weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC consulting on an online sales tax, (2) the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill being introduced to Parliament, (3) the Court of Appeal in Jazztel considering the limitation period for mistakes of law, (4) the National Insurance Contributions Bill progressing through the final stages of Parliament and (5) HMRC publishing new guidance for the new legislation contained in the Finance Act 2022 that enables HMRC to clamp down on promoters of tax avoidance. or to read the full analysis.