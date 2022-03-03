- Tax weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Companies and corporation tax
- HMRC launches consultation on online sales tax
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill introduced to Parliament
- Regulations laid to designate Freeport Tax Sites in East Midlands, Liverpool City Region and Solent Freeports
- Taxes management and litigation
- Court of Appeal considers limitation period for mistakes of law (Jazztel plc v HMRC)
- HMRC publishes final guidance on uncertain tax treatment (UTT) guidance in a new manual
- OTS publishes an update on the single customer account
More...
- HMRC issues latest Stakeholder Digest
- OTS publishes latest evaluation papers
- Anti-avoidance
- Clamping down on promoters of tax avoidance guidance
- Employment Taxes
- National Insurance Contributions Bill progressing through Parliament
- HMRC publishes new guidance on claiming relief from employer Class 1 NICs when taxpayers employ someone in a freeport tax site
- HMRC issues latest pension schemes newsletter
- Energy and environment
- HMRC updates its plastic packaging tax (PPT) guidance on packaging components already filled with goods
- Stamp and transfer taxes
- VAT
- HMRC issues latest Revenue and Customs Brief with revised guidance on dealing with VAT grouping registration
- HMRC publishes a new VAT brief about end-customer claim refunds of VAT wrongly charged
- Individuals and income tax
- OTS has published an evaluation paper on the High Income Child Benefit Charge
- International
- OECD releases third batch of transfer pricing country profiles
- EU Council adds to its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax
- LexTalk®Tax: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC consulting on an online sales tax, (2) the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill being introduced to Parliament, (3) the Court of Appeal in Jazztel considering the limitation period for mistakes of law, (4) the National Insurance Contributions Bill progressing through the final stages of Parliament and (5) HMRC publishing new guidance for the new legislation contained in the Finance Act 2022 that enables HMRC to clamp down on promoters of tax avoidance.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.